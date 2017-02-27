Contact 2 gets resolution and more for Alton, IL business owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL (KTVI) -- It’s business as usual these days at Miller’s Insurance Solutions in Alton, IL. Methodical mailing is part of the job and part of the problem Jean Miller encountered in October 2015.

“It was quite a long, drawn out ordeal,” said Miller.

Upgrading to a larger postal meter with tech company Pitney Bowes left Jean with two ink cartridges she could no longer use from her old machine.

“When we upgraded, we were instructed to send those back to their supply and they would reimburse us for them and that never happened.”

As promises from the company went unfulfilled, Miller involved Illinois’ Attorney General but that yielded no results.

“At that point, I had to make a decision and I thought of you, Contact 2. Let’s see what they can do. And the results were immediate. Within a week, I got a call from the president’s office at Pitney Bowes. They not only reimbursed me for the $150 I was initially owed, they even sweetened the deal with an extra $90,” said Miller.

Another testament to the persistence of Contact 2 volunteers.

"If not for Contact 2, I would probably still be here struggling to get my $150 dollars back.” added Miller.

We like to tell those Contact 2 success stories. Stories that wouldn't be possible without the help of our loyal volunteers. If you think you`d like to help your community as a Contact 2 volunteer, we’d like to hear from you. Call us at 314-213-7869 or send us an email to volunteer@tvstl.com.