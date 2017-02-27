Dairy Queen Five Buck Lunch – Win Lunch For 5!

Hey DQ Fans, now you can get the DQ Five Buck Lunch, with a world-famous Sundae, all day, every day during the month of March!  To celebrate, we’re giving away FIVE chances to win the DQ Five Buck Lunch for FIVE!

Register to win a FIVE BUCK LUNCH FOR FIVE including:

3-piece chicken strip lunch with fries, drink and world-famous Sundae

OR

Deluxe Cheeseburger lunch with fries, drink and world-famous Sundae

Hurry!  Entries are due by March 31st!  FIVE winners will be selected to win a FIVE BUCK LUNCH for FIVE on 3/31 at 10am.

