Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for TUESDAY…February 28, 2017

We have come to the end of the moth…very non-winter…and all about Spring today…77 for the high(80 then record) and getting very windy. There will be a lot of dry time on Tuesday during the day…watch for a few pop storms…but the prime event is late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning…rain and storms and severe weather is expected…so lets stay alert and up to date…4pm to 5am Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Some of these storms…will be intense with the works. After that things clear out very quickly on Wednesday…still windy and cooler…all is quiet with bouncing temperatures Thursday and Friday…warmer over the weekend….see-saw times.