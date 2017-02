Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH COUNTY, MO (KTVI)-Police are investigating a fatal rollover accident in south St. Louis County overnight. It happened around 1 a.m. on southbound Interstate 55 near Reavis Barracks Road in Mehlville.

Authorities say the driver's car rolled over, trapping the victim under the vehicle. The person's identity has not been released at this time.

