Elderly couple killed in accident near St. James

ST. JAMES, Mo. (AP) _ An elderly husband and wife are dead after a head-on crash in central Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Sunday on Highway BB near St. James when a pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old man from Fort Knox, Kentucky, crossed the center line. An oncoming car driven by 85-year-old William Peterman crossed the center line, too, to try and avoid the pickup truck.

Peterman and his 80-year-old wife, Faith Peterman, died within an hour of each other at separate hospitals after the crash. The pickup driver was not hurt.

An investigation continues.