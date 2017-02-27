Explore St. Louis pulling out the stops for 3,000 conventioneers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - There is a little bit of the Big Apple, Chicago and more in downtown St. Louis this week.

News 11's Patrick Clark tells us why two conventions in town are showing off the city and bringing Broadway and Bears to bring back tourism dollars in the near future.

If they can make it here, they'll take their tours anywhere so it was up to Explore St. Louis to bring people back for more.

Thus, why Explore St. Louis was putting their best foot forward for both the National Tour Association and The United Motorcoach Association inside the America`s Center.

At one end of the convention center, everything from engines to seats to the latest motor coaches.

And the other end a little bit of Broadway.

Attendees in the Gateway City got to build a Bear and hear Broadway tunes with performers flown in from New York for the Monday luncheon.

Inside the America's Center the two conventions are bringing 3,000 visitors to town this week, but more in the future.

While here they`ll visit Ballpark Village, Anheuser-Busch brewery and more.