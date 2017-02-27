Fire damages dock, boats in Portage Des Sioux

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE DES SIOUX, MO (KTVI)-An overnight fire damaged a dock and several boats in Portage Des Sioux. The fire started around 1 a.m. Monday at the Liberty Harbor along the Mississippi River.

One houseboat was fully engulfed in flames and is a total loss. A work boat in the next slip and two other boats have smoke damage.

Part of the dock was also damaged.

Because of the fuel on the boats, firefighters had to use foam to fight the fire. No one was injured.

There is no word on what caused the fire.