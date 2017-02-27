× Gateway Motorsports to host job fair Tuesday

MADISON, IL (KTVI) – Gateway Motorsports Park will host its second preseason job fair on Tuesday, February 28.

The job fair is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the park’s infield media center.

A spokesperson for Gateway Motorsports Park said a number of seasonal and part-time jobs will be available, including: Gateway Kartplex staff, ticketing, street team, drag strip crew, tech inspectors, internships, ushers, guest services staff, maintenance, grounds keeping, traffic and parking, fire and safety personnel, and emergency medical personnel.

All candidates must be able to furnish three personal references and pass a background check and drug test.

For more information on the job fair, call 618-215-8888 or visit GatewayMSP.com