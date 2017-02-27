Kevin Steincross reviews hits and misses of The Oscars

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--No need to fret if you've missed any of the most memorable moments from The Oscars. Kevin has you covered, from host, Jimmy Kimmel poking fun at Meryl Steep, to Warren Beatty and Faye Dunawy accidentally announcing the wrong winner for the Best Picture Award.
