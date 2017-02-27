Longtime St. Louis NAACP activist Ina Boon has died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Ina Boon, a St. Louis NAACP icon , died on Monday at the age of 90.

Boon had spent more than 55 years of her life working for the NAACP. Family and friends say she was a dynamic force in the fight for civil rights at both regional and national levels.

We lost a true champion of civil rights today. Rest in Peace President Emeritus Ina Boon. pic.twitter.com/ezp4oILALE — STL COUNTY NAACP (@stlcountyNAACP) February 27, 2017

James Buford knew Boon for 35 years and says she was a mentor who was tireless in her efforts to bring equality and justice to people all across the country.

"Ina played every major role she could in the NAACP. She was the guru that pulled all of the civil rights groups together, clergy etc. When Ina Boon called a meeting we went.”

Boon also became the NAACP regional director for 11 Midwestern states.

Boon is survived by her son, Gentry Trotter, the founder of Heat Up St Louis, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Trotter said, "She was a woman of integrity, very, very smart, and committed to her people."

Funeral arrangements are pending.

RIP, Ina M. Boon. Our city mourns a tireless freedom fighter. #fgs — MayorSlay.com (@MayorSlay) February 27, 2017