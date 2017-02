× Margie’s Money Saver: 12 Duracell batteries for $7.99

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Here’s a deal to get you charged up and ready to go. Right now at Tanga online get 12 Duracell batteries for as little at $7.99.

You can get all Double a or Triple A or get half and half.

Twenty-four batteries will cost you $11.99, depending on how many batteries you want the price will vary. Shipping is free!

To learn more visit: Tanga.com