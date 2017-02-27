Missouri Valley Conference Commissioner Doug Elgin talks “Arch Madness” on Sports Final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MVC Commissioner Doug Elgin was on the Sports Final set Sunday with Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne. They talked about this coming week's big event at Scottrade Center, "Arch Madness". The Missouri Valley Conference's annual men's post season tournament returns to St. Louis for the 37th consecutive year. Illinois State comes in as the top seed with Wichita State being the second seed. Both schools finished the MVC regular season with gaudy 17-1 records.

The Valley Tournament begins Thursday, March 2nd and runs through Sunday, March 5th with the championship game.