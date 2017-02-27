Papa Johns promotes Papa Cares Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Papa Johns asked their followers to nominate non-for profits to be in the running for a fundraiser via the Papa Cares Campaign. After finally narrowing down the top four, they will be announcing the winner early next week. Papa Johns will then run a month-long deal of 40% off. The winning non-for profit will be donated 10% of that month's proceeds.

Last year, Papa Cares Campaign raised over $150,000, and they hope to have an even better outcome for 2017.

For more information on the campaign or the top four nominees, go to Facebook.com/PapaJohnsPizzaStl