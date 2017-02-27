pet-of-the-week

This cuddle bug walks very well on a leash but needs additional house training help. She came to the MEHS from animal control as an unclaimed stray.
If you are interested in learning more about Nicole, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.
Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
This Saturday, March 4, the Metro East Humane Society will hold a shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointment is needed!
The MEHS is also hosting a Cosmic Bingo fundraiser event on March 11 in Collinsville. It's $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. Contact the MEHS for more information.