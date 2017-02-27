× Police: Drunken man hurls slurs at gay couple in Florida

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) _ Police in Florida say a drunken man on a scooter hurled slurs and taunts at a gay couple in Key West.

A Key West police report says it happened early last Thursday morning as 38-year-old Kevin Seymour and 49-year-old Kevin Paul Taylor rode their bicycles down a street.

The Miami Herald reports the man yelled anti-gay remarks and said he bet the couple voted for Hillary Clinton. Then he yelled, “You live in Trump country now.”

As the scooter followed the couple, Seymour told the man he’d call 911. The man responded that he’d “cut” him if he did.

At one point, police say the scooter hit the back tire of Seymour’s bike, knocking him to the ground.

The report says a witness gave a statement to officers that backed up the couple’s story.

Police haven’t found the man on the scooter.