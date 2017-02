× Police investigate Kansas City man’s death as a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating the death of a Kansas City man as a homicide.

Police said in a news release that officers responding to a shot fired call found the man dead outside of a Kansas City home. He had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the man was in his early 50s, but his name wasn’t immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call a tips hotline.