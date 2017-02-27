Police say there were 45 arrests at Mardi Gras in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Thousands of people descended on Soulard last weekend to celebrate the 38th annual Mardi Gras. The pre-Lent party is the second largest in the United States. St. Louis police say that there were a total of 45 arrests this Saturday.

There were 52 summons issued on Saturday. St. Louis City police released these totals:

Minor in Possession – 38 summonses issued

False Identification - 8 summonses issued

General Peace Disturbance - 2 summonses issued

Selling Beer w/o City Liquor License –1 summons issued

Procuring Beer for Minor – 1 summons issued

Interfering w/ Officer – 1 summons issued

Exposing Person – 1 summons issued

Saturday's parade was not just about the floats and the costumes. It also brings in about $23 million to the St. Louis economy.