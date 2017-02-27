St. Louis County police offering free gun locks to prevent accidental shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – We have seen too many cases of kids getting a hold of guns in the home with tragic results. St. Louis County police are trying to limit the problem with free gun locks.

According to a Washington Post study, Missouri and Georgia had more toddler shootings in 2015 and 2016 than any other states. St. Louis County police are doing what they can to help by are offering free gun locks.

“It’s a simple cable lock; might see one of these for $10 to $50 at a gun store. You can come by any of our eight St. Louis County Police Department precincts and grab one for free,” said Officer Ben Granda, St. Louis County Police Department.

The program is a partnership with Project Child-Safe to enhance the public’s knowledge of gun safety and firearm storage.

“The cable lock we offer will go through the barrel or handle of gun and it renders it inoperable,” Granda said.

The end goal is simple: to enhance safety in homes that have firearms and those with children.

“Most children, given the opportunity, will possibly play with a firearm. That's why we want to stress the importance of keeping firearms stored having responsibility with the gun in a safe place out of the reach of children,” Granda said.

Parents should educate their children, talk to them about guns, and also encourage other parents to do the same, Granda said.

“All too often, we see preventable accidents in families where a firearm isn’t stored where it should be,” he said.