St. Louis man charged with killing older brother

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 48-year-old man in connection with the murder of his 51-year-old brother.

According to police, the shooting took place February 25 just after 12:15 p.m. at a home in the 4300 block of Obear Avenue, located in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.

Officers found the victim, Larry Barnes, dead at the scene. Police took his brother, identified as Antwain Hyche-El, into custody.

Hyche-El was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.

Investigators did not discuss the circumstances that led up to the shooting.