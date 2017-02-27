× St. Louis woman win $3.5 million drawing

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A recent Sunday newspaper brought good news to a St. Louis woman _ a $3.5 million Missouri Lotto Draw Game win.

Missouri Lottery officials said Monday that Dorothy Moore selected all six correct numbers in the Feb. 11 drawing _ 6, 15, 19, 20, 26 and 38. She was so excited she had to call her sister and have her read the numbers to make sure.

Moore claimed her prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis office on Feb. 14. She opted for the lump-sum cash payment of $1.75 million.

Moore bought the winning ticket from Beverly Hills Grocery & Liquor. The store gets a $5,000 selling bonus.