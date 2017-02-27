St. Louisan injured during Mardi Gras, back at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KTVI) – The Mardi Gras celebrations are continuing in New Orléans, even after an alleged drunk driver slammed into a crowd of parade goers over the weekend.

Dozens of people were hurt, including a St. Louis man.

The driver, a 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto was expected to make his first court appearance in New Orléans Monday. He faces charges of vehicular negligence, hit and run driving and wreck less operation. Meanwhile a 19-year-old from St. Louis in New Orléans for spring break says he's lucky to be alive after an exciting night turned into a scary one.

This happened on Saturday at the Krewe of Endymion parade, it's one of the biggest and most popular parades leading up to Mardi Gras. Police say Rizutto had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when he slammed into a crowd along the parade route. 28 people were taken to the hospital. Max Mattione is a recent Vianney High graduate. He says the truck brushed by him clipping him before hitting a number of his friends. He says the whole thing happened so quickly.

All of Mattione's friends have been released from the hospital, and are in route back to school.