Strong to severe thunderstorms likely Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Severe thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday and Tuesday night from eastern Oklahoma and Texas up through the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys. This includes the entire FOX 2 News viewing area.

Very warm, unstable air will build across the region Monday night and Tuesday. Highs Tuesday afternoon will soar into the upper 70°s, coming very close to the record high of 80° set in 1972.

Some thunderstorms will be possible during the daytime hours Tuesday, but are more likely Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe, with the threat of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and the possibility of tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk of Severe Thunderstorms for Tuesday and Tuesday night all of southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois with a Slight Risk issued for the majority of central and northeast Missouri as well as west-central Illinois.

