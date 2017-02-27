Substitute teacher under investigation after giving pills to students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A Riverview Gardens substitute teacher is under investigation. He is accused of giving dozens of pills to students. The pills are believed to be a papaya enzyme.

The experts at the Missouri Poison Center at SSM Cardinal Glennon say the pills could react to medications. A child could also be allergic to the enzyme. That could make the student sick.

The incident happened Friday at West View Middle School in the Riverview Gardens School District Friday. A brand new substitute teacher gave as many as 30 students 4 pills each. They are apparently a known stool softener. People in the administration say the teacher's actions were against school policy.

Dwayne Dove's sixth grade son was given the pills. He is upset and worried so Dove went to the school district to find out why this happened.

"What were they thinking what were the reasoning behind this and what type of action will be taken against the teacher," said Dwayne Dove Sr.

All of his questions didn't get answers but he says the school district will re-enforce policies with educators and let students know they have the right to decline a teacher's offer of pills. The teacher has been removed from the list of substitute teachers.