Track hoe stolen from O’Fallon, IL job site, used to damage car wash



O’FALLON, IL (KTVI)- Some stole a large trackhoe from an O’Fallon, IL, job site early Sunday and used it to damage a car wash down the road.

The president of Baxmeyer Construction, David Baxmeyer, posted a photo of the trackhoe to Facebook and you can see the damage to the building. According to the post, someone broke into the 80,000 lbs equipment at a N. Greenmount Road job site around 5:00am Sunday then drove it a half mile to the car wash where police believed they tried to use the bucket to try and tear out the coin machines.

They were not successful, but did do damage to car wash roof. If anyone has any information on the incident, you can call David Baxmeyer at 618-939-3000 ext 19.