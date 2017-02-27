× Warm weather forces Hidden Valley to close for the season

WILDWOOD, MO (KTVI)- The unusually warm weather this February has claimed another victim. Hidden Valley Ski Area announced Monday that they have officially closed for the 2016-17 season.

Blaming the warm and fluctuating temperatures this February, the ski area said it could not maintain its snow base. Hidden Valley had hoped for another cold stretch to make more snow, but the long-term forecast didn’t look favorable.

Hidden Valley hopes to welcome everyone back in December.

Earlier this month, the outdoor ice rink at Shaw Park in Clayton, MO, closed about a week and a half early due to the warm weather.