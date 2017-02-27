× Woman charged with killing during missing car keys argument

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Kansas City woman has been charged with killing her uncle during an argument over missing car keys.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Monday 44-year-old Tanya Starr is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and armed criminal action a shooting Friday that killed Leroy Farris and wounded another man. Bond is set at $200,000. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

The probable cause statement says several people were drinking and playing cards at Farris’ home when Starr began arguing about the keys with a man whom she had been romantically involved in the past and used a gun to hit him. The statement says the weapon went off, striking the man with whom she was arguing in the shoulder and Farris in the head.

Starr later surrendered.