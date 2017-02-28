× 2 nabbed in separate Medicaid fraud probes by state police

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Illinois State Police officials have announced the convictions of two women on fraud involving the Medicaid program.

The department said Monday the Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau nabbed the women in separate investigations. Convicted were 43-year-old Monica Brown of Chicago and 51-year-old Cassandra Miller of Decatur.

Both worked as aides assisting clients who can live in their homes but need help with daily tasks.

Investigators found Brown billed for services for a client who had been dead for more than two years. She pleaded guilty in Cook County. She was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay $31,000 in restitution.

Miller falsified provider time sheets between August 2015 and April 2016. She pleaded guilty in Macon County and received probation, community service and was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.