Ameren crews prepare power lines for potential severe weather

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The possibility of severe weather rolling in Tuesday afternoon has Ameren crews preparing for downed power lines. They will closely be watching the forecast to make sure they are as prepared as possible for whatever might come our way.

Ameren Missouri officials say while it's to soon to know what to expect in terms of potential power outages. They feel confident about the resiliency of Ameren's power system. Ameren says it's system can withstand 50 to 60 mph winds.

Officials say they aren't concerned about the wind itself taking down their lines. But they are worried about the winds knocking over trees or limbs which could then take down lines. Ameren officials say their efforts to trim trees and keep them away from circuits should help prevent those kinds of situations.

Another key, Ameren tells us, is its program to inspect power poles on a regular basis. Ameren Missouri officials say last year the company inspected 180,000 polls.

There will be 500 Ameren Missouri line workers on the job Tuesday ready for anything. Ameren officials say they will have a better idea of where to specifically position crews as today unfolds with the latest forecasts and storm predictions. They remind the public to report outages and stay away from any downed power lines.