ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- St. Louis police are investigating after the body of a deceased person was discovered Tuesday afternoon. It was found on the overpass at Oakland and westbound I-64.

There is no word on the cause of death or if foul play is expected.

St. Louis city police are investigating a suspicious death a body was found at Oakland and Mccausland @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/pqMp6zxnHc — Shawndrea Thomas (@ShawndreaThomas) February 28, 2017