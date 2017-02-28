× Breckenridge Hills teens go missing; both in need of medical help

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, MO (KTVI) – Police in Breckenridge Hills are asking or the public’s help in locating two teenagers said to be at “high risk” after the pair went missing Monday.

According to Detective Mitch Armer, Breckenridge Hills Police Department, 15-year-old Skyler Stevens and 13-year-old Jacob Burris are believed to be together, but have no money or known resources.

Police said they suffer from undisclosed medical issues and it is important they come home.

Stevens was last seen by her grandmother Monday at 7 a.m. when she left for school. Burris was last seen later that morning at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Armer at the Breckenridge Hills Police Department.