Christen Michel provides tips to rehab winter skin

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Whenever you switch from a cooler season to a warmer season, you run the risk of an increase in break-outs. In the cooler season, your skin builds up oils and dirt, but when it gets warmer and you sweat, break outs and acne are more likely to occur.

Something you can use in your daily skin routine is a high frequency treatment. This piece of equipment is used by estheticians to dissolve dirt, oil and dead skin that build up in your pores.

Owner of Christen Michel cosmetic supplies Christen Michel joins us for more on tips to rehab your winter skin as you prepare for springtime.

For more information, visit www.christenmichel.com.