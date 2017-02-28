Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for WEDNESDAY…March 1, 2017

Welcome to March…the overnight storms will quickly kick to the east…then clearing skies…windy and cooler…some sun breaking out…winds from the west and northwest will be the main features…in the 50’s…feels a little cooler in the wind…fading winds late night and temps drop to 32 degrees…then we go very quiet for several days with bouncing or see-saw temps…lots of sun…cool but above average Thursday and Friday…then into the 60’s for the weekend.