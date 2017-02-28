Eckert Farms hosts 7th annual Wine and Food Festival

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – This weekend, Eckert Farms and Country Store is set for their 7th Annual Wine and Food Festival. At the festival, guests will be able to listen to live music, view cooking demos, sample products and experience the wine tasting room with over 30 different types of wine and craft beers.

This year at the Wine and Food Festival, Eckert’s is partnering with Art on the Square. Art on the Square was the #1 voted art show in the United States and a portion of the profits from the event will benefit the show.

Vice President of Retail Operations Angie Eckert joins us for more information on this weekend’s Wine and Food Festival and a cooking demonstration of a dark chocolate mulled wine sauce.

For more information, visit www.eckerts.ticketleap.com/wine-food-festival.

7th Annual Wine and Food Festival

Eckert’s Country Store

March 4th & 5th from 12 p.m to 6 p.m.

951 South Green Mount Road

Belleville, Illinois