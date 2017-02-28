Elizabeth Snyder in DC for President Trump’s address to congress



(KTVI) – The widow of fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder will be at the capitol in Washington Tuesday night for President Trump’s address.

Congresswoman Ann Wagner of Missouri and Congressman Rodney Davis of Illinois invited Elizabeth Snyder as their guest.

Blake Snyder was killed in the line of duty last fall.

President Trump has also proposed an increase in spending on local law enforcement, calling his budget a “public safety budget.”

Tuesday afternoon Mrs. Synder briefly met with Vice President Mike Pence at the capitol.