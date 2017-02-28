Health expert discusses new ‘Do it Yourself’ genetic testing

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Maury Povich made his career from DNA testing on his television show, revealing whether or not a child was really related to the said parent. Today, scientists are creating an at home DNA test that is said to do the same thing.

Health technology such as digital thermometers, pregnancy testing kits and blood sugar monitors was created to receive advance notice in case of illness or other health related situations. DNA testing was created for similar purposes such as knowing your health risks, inherited traits and ancestry.

Professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Saint Louis University Dr. Joel Eissenberg joins us for more on ‘Do it yourself’ genetic testing.

