Incredible video shows rescue operation after Perryville tornado

PERRYVILLE, MO (KTVI) - The rescue operation after a tornado touches down in Perry County Missouri was caught on video. Strong winds overturned cars on Interstate 55.

FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins was at the scene shortly after the tornado hit. He helps people injured in the storm. You can see others assisting people wandering in from the woods from cars pushed off the highway.

The tornado has caused significant damage in an area near Highway 51 & 61, I-55 near mile marker 133 and State Road N & Highway T. At least a dozen cars and one semi-truck have been blown off roadways. Many of the vehicles have been crushed, and are lying on both side the interstate.

First responders from Perry and Jefferson County have responded to the scene. Authorities confirmed two people have been killed. Numerous injuries occurred when the tornado struck throwing vehicles off the interstate.

When Chris Higgins arrived on the scene injured people were walking out of ditches and woods.