Local quilter creates quilt representative of Ulysses S. Grant’s life

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Glenda Gauss, a local quilter, has created and stitched a quilt to represent the life of Ulysses S. Grant. After researching every detail of Grant’s life, Gauss searched for the perfect patterns to display the stages and events of the 18th President of the United States.

You can see this historically representative quilt on display at this weekend at the “Quilts: A Celebration of Quilts and Quilting” event.

Fox 2’s Lisa Hart joins quilter Glenda Gauss for a look at her historical quilt.

For more information, call 314-842-1867 ext. 230.

Quilts: A Celebration of Quilts and Quilting

Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site

7400 Grant Road

St. Louis, MO 63123

Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m