Metro East pounded by hail during Tuesday’s storm

GLEN CARBON, IL (KTVI) – Tuesday nights storm brought large hail across the Metro East area.

Glen Carbon was one of the areas hit the hardest. Residents said the hail didn't last long but damaged homes and vehicles.

Jay and Susie Edmaston found their car dented by the storm.

Jays said he knew it was bad weather but the hail kind of surprised him.

He said it was not raining or lightening and then all of the sudden he heard one loud noise on his deck followed but a stream of thuds.

" I walked to the front door and I could see these golf ball size hail stones bouncing on the yard like crazy it was extremely loud and it only lasted maybe 4 or 5 minutes and then it was done," said Jay.

Nearby in Granite City strong winds and knocked down trees and power lines.