Missouri and Illinois fall short in national ranking

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A new report takes a look at things that matter most to Americans and whether states are delivering. The study shows how Missouri and Illinois compare to the rest of the country when it comes to how well states are serving their residents. The latest U.S. News and World Report ranking puts Missouri at 37th, Illinois ranks 29th. The report considers categories like education, health care and the economy.

The good news:

Missouri ranks in the top ten across the nation for high school graduation rate and affordability. The state ranks 14th in government, its highest ranking in any category and took the top spots on the list for government credit rating and government digitization which grades states based on use of technology to serve citizens.

Illinois ranks in the top ten for infrastructure, gender equality, and public transit usage.

Now, for the areas needing improvement:

Missouri ranks 44th when it comes to crime and corrections; falling into the bottom 10 across all states when it comes to juvenile incarceration, parole completion, and violent crime rate. The state ranks 46th for smoking rate, it's lowest ranking, with an estimated 22 percent of adults who smoke.

Illinois ranks 47th for higher education tuition and fees, 48th for mental health and takes the title for worst fiscal stability across the nation.

Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Minnesota, North Dakota and Washington round out the top five for top states.

More information: U.S. News and World Report - Best States