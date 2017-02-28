× Missouri governor puts 2 land purchases on hold

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is holding off on two land purchases, marking a shift in policy after eight years of park expansion under former Gov. Jay Nixon.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2mHfdWv ) reports the projects on hold include the purchase of land and property for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the purchase of a building in Ste. Genevieve that is a remnant of the last colonial French town in the U.S.

Departmnt spokesman Tom Bastian says the agency is reviewing all land purchases. He says the state is changing its focus from expansion to ensure current parks are maintained.

State Parks Director Bill Bryan says he was fired without explanation last month. The Jay Nixon State Park in Reynolds County was shuttered earlier this month because of “potential public safety concerns.”