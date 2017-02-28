× Oilers end road trip with 2-1 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Milan Lucic and Mark Letestu scored and Cam Talbot made 25 saves to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins assisted on both goals for the Oilers, who finished their six-game road trip with a 3-3 record.

Talbot, making his league-best 57th start of the season, snapped a two-game losing streak.

Paul Stastny scored for St. Louis as the Blues lost their first game since trding defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Jake Allen stopped 23 of 25 shots and St. Louis dropped its fourth straight coming off a six-game winning streak.