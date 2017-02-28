PICTURES: 2017 Mardi Gras Mayor’s Ball

The social event of the season…the Annual Mayor’s Ball is one of the year’s most anticipated social events. Hosted by the Mardi Gras Foundation in St. Louis City Hall, this black-tie gala features food, cocktails, dancing, and spectacular entertainment. Mayor’s Ball proceeds benefit the Mardi Gras Foundation, which has made community grants to improve Soulard and downtown since 2003. For more photos, click the link… https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.10207505377222739.1073742294.1538195122&type=1&l=c5616390cf
