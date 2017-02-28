× Police ID bicyclist killed in accident near Riverfront Trail

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A 67-year-old bicyclist was killed last Friday when he was struck by a car while traveling along a roadway near the Great Riverfront Trail in north St. Louis.

According to Leah Freeman, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the accident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the 10400 block of Riverview Drive.

Police said a 48-year-old man was driving southbound in a Ford E-350 when he attempted to pass a bicyclist on the left. The bicyclist swerved left, forcing both into the northbound lanes of Riverview, where they collided with an Audi A8.

The bicyclist, identified as Robert Buller, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the Ford E-350 and the driver of the Audi A8 were taken to local hospitals and listed in stable condition.

Freeman said the investigation remains ongoing.