Police investigate attempted robbery at St. Louis Hills Pharmacy

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating or identifying a man who tried to rob the St. Louis Hills Pharmacy at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

According to Leah Freeman, a police spokeswoman, the incident occurred in the 4300 block of Chippewa Avenue around 11:20 a.m.

The suspect jumped over the counter and pointed a gun at a pharmacy employee, Freeman said. The suspect demanded prescription medication, but the employee refused to comply.

The suspect left the pharmacy empty-handed and drove away in a silver Chrysler.

Police described the suspect as a bi-racial male, early 20s to early 30s, standing 5’7″ to 5’8″ with a thin build, wearing glasses, a white baseball cap with a Lacoste crocodile logo, a black-hooded sweatshirt with a Lacoste logo on the left breast, black pants, and white and black Nike gym shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.