Slow internet? Error in major web service causing headaches

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Is your internet slow? Are sites, images and videos not loading. Well, you’re not alone. Amazon’s AWS service which powers much of the Internet, including many video and image hosting services, is having, “Increased error rates.”

TechCrunch reports that the service is either partially or completely broken on websites, apps and services that rely on Amazon. The service provides hosting for images, hosts entire websites, and app backends including Nest.

Some of the top companies that use the Amazon AWS service include Netflix, Reddit, Adobe Systems and Pinterest. Yahoo! Mail also seems to be experiencing a major outage.

The website Outage.Report says the following services are having major issues:

ARK, Quora, iHeartRadio, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Prime Music, Amazon, EA, Tinder, Trello, Medium,Time Warner Cable, Roblox, Wix, Blizzard, Rainbow Six, Ubisoft, Xbox Live, Netflix, Overwatch, Charter, Fifa, NBA 2k, Crunchyroll, ESPN, Ghost Recon, AT&T, CNN, Hulu, Facebook.

It is unclear if all of these reported outages are connected to the issues with AWS.

Top companies that use the enterprise service include, Kellog’s, Dow Jones, Conde Nast, Siemens, Comcast. Startups using the service include Airbnb, NextDoor, Lyft, DropCam, Slack and Workday. Public sector institutions that rely on the service include the FDA, CDC, PBS, and the USDA.

Connected light bulbs, thermostats and other “internet of things” hardware are also being impacted. Users may be unable to control these devices as a result of the outage.

