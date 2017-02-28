Tornado causes severe damage in Perry County Missouri

PERRY COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – Around 8 pm Tuesday night a tornado hit the northern part of Perry County Missouri. Fox 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins is on the scene where the tornado struck.

The tornado has caused significant damage in an area near Highway 51 & 61, and I-55 around mile marker 133. Cars and semi-trucks have been blown off roadways injuring drivers and passengers.

There are reports of people walking out of ditches and wooded areas injured.

Fox 2 has received reports of some buildings being damage in the area.

Fox 2 has several crews on the way to the scene.

More information as it becomes available.