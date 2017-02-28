When and where severe weather may hit St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Severe thunderstorms are in the forecast. They may be able of producing large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

There are lots of questions about when and where they may hit. When forecasting severe weather there are two key components that must be present: You must have unstable air and you must have a trigger. If one or the other is missing the severe weather becomes much less likely.

We definitely will have the instability today. The problem may be the lack a well defined trigger at the time of greatest instability. There is no question that the background atmosphere (wind energy, instability, etc.) will be very favorable for severe weather late Tuesday afternoon into tonight if there is something strong enough to trigger it off.

I see two time periods when severe storms will be possible.

1) After 4pm, mainly in areas along and south of a line from Sullivan over to Waterloo and to about Centralia, IL. (far southeast metro St. Louis and points southeast). This area will have very unstable air and very strong winds aloft. The problem may be the trigger. The disturbance moving through this area in the afternoon may not be strong enough to activate all the ingredients (that is good). However, if it does... very strong/severe storms are likely with damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes possible (that is bad).

2) 2am-8am Wednesday morning. This is when the primary cold front sweeps steadily across the region. However, the upper level support will not be as impressive at this time. It seems more certain that storms will develop in this time frame...less certain that they will be severe. Despite the slightly less favorable conditions when compared to late Tuesday afternoon... the potential does still exist for some strong winds, hail and even a tornado or two.