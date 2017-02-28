Woman’s Ulysses S. Grant quilt to benefit historic site

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A local quilter is doing her part to help fund programs at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site. Glenda Gauss, created a quilt representing the life of Ulysses S. Grant. Each quilt block represents a unique event in his life.

The quilt has been donated to the Jefferson National Parks Association. JNPA is selling raffle tickets for the quilt in the park’s bookstore. All ticket sales go towards education programs at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site.

A Celebration of Quilts and Quilting

Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site — 7400 Grant Road St. Louis, MO 63123

Saturday, March 4, 2017

10am – 2pm

314-842-1867 ext. 230