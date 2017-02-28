World Wide Technologies partners with NPower for free IT training classes

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – For those wishing to pursue technology, World Wide Technologies is now partnering with NPower to offer information technology training, at no additional cost. NPower is a nonprofit at the national level that works to provide opportunities for ‘Fortune 500’ companies.

Vice President of World Wide Technologies Matt Horner and Regional Director Trina Clark join us this morning for more on the ribbon cutting ceremony of NPower and the opportunities it provides for those interested in pursuing technology careers.

For more information, visit www.NPower.org or call 314-265-2398.

NPower.org St. Louis Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Harris Stowe University, Henry Givens Administration Building in Main Auditorium

Thursday, March 2, 2017

2:00 p.m.