6th generation Perryville family starts the process of picking up after tornado levels home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRYVILLE, MO (KTVI) – Perryville wasn't the only area hit in Perry County by the tornado. Officials say the tornado was on the ground for 13 to 15 miles.

Fox 2's Patrick Clark went to the Tom and Amy Huber’s home off Allen’s landing road, just off Highway 61 Wednesday. There he found Tom and Amy Huber, their children and family friends clearing debris from where their house once stood.

The home was destroyed.

Amy Huber said the family sought shelter in the basement of their home just seconds before the tornado hit.

The Huber’s are a 6th generation family in Perry County and had lived in the home for 10 years. But today they were picking up what remained of their home and memories found in the debris.

Their daughter was scheduled to take her driver’s license test next week, but that’s been put on hold as her car was destroyed by the tornado.